Irish overwhelmingly vote to legalise abortion, exit poll suggests

A two-thirds majority of Irish voters would have supported removing the constitutional ban on abortion if the results of an exit poll carried out by The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI are confirmed when the counting of votes takes place on Saturday.

With a turnout of 70%, the exit poll results give the Yes vote a margin of victory nobody had been predicting. The exit poll shows 68% voted Yes and 32% voted No. An analysis of the poll shows support for a change in abortion laws cuts across the country.

This is 1983 turned on its head.



That year, 67% of voters said YES to inserting the abortion ban into the Constitution



Today, our exit poll suggests, 68% said YES to removing it.



Remarkable — Ruadhán Mac Cormaic (@RuadhanIT) May 25, 2018

The referendum asked Irish voters whether they agreed with repealing the Eighth Amendment, a constitutional provision banning abortion that was introduced after another referendum in 1983. Back then, 67% of voters had supported a constitutional ban on abortion.

However, the referendum was also held against the backdrop of a proposed law to introduce unrestricted abortion upto 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Thousands of Irish women every year cross the channel to have an abortion in the UK.

If the exit poll is confirmed, Malta will be the only EU country to have a complete ban on abortion. The Women's RIghts Foundation, a Maltese non-governmental organisation that has supported the Irish Yes vote, said it will refrain from commenting until the Irish referendum results are official.