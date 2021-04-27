Maltese MEPs weigh in on Future of Europe Conference

With this week’s launching of the digital platform for the Conference on the Future of Europe - giving the EU’s citizens a chance to have their say in the formulation of the bloc’s future policies - we asked Malta’s MEPs for their opinions and whether they see it as a legitimate consultation exercise or one of mere propaganda. And as it turns out, they have a lot to say.

Alfred Sant

Labour Party Member of European Parliament Alfred Sant was perhaps the most critical of the exercise, and of the weight, or lack thereof, carried by Maltese voices in Europe. He says, “It is both a propaganda exercise and a legitimate consultation effort, though it is doubtful whether it will get far.

“Whether it will get us anywhere new is a moot point because in most instances, small to very small national contingents can say whatever they want in the EU but in the end, it is the big national (and political group) contingents which end up setting the real agenda.”

Maltese, in Sant’s opinion, have something to offer the wider EU debate, but he is sceptical about whether they will be listened to: “The background of Maltese citizens is that of a minute economy, at the periphery of Europe, which has experienced significant economic and social progress but in a very fragile way. At the Conference, the intention is to allow much space to civil society representatives, including youths, so Maltese citizens should be able to present a particular perspective that not many have.

“However it is doubtful whether say, civil society representatives from the big member states, like France, Germany or Spain could consider the Maltese input as relevant to their concerns. It is also likely that some Maltese civil society representatives will be keen to inject local partisan controversies in the Conference business, which is then hardly likely to contribute genuine value added from the Malta end to the Conference’s proceedings.”

David Casa

Nationalist Party MEP David Casa, Quaestor of the European Union, was more upbeat in that the exercise is well-meaning, designed to deliver and aimed to address the EU’s democratic deficit.

“Among the most scathing criticisms of the European Union is the bureaucracy that seems to mar its processes and institutions, so there is an irony in having such a large-scale, complex initiative to listen directly to the 445 million or so European citizens,”

“It’s fair to say that the Conference on the Future of Europe is not an exception, and does seem to raise the very problems it strives to answer.”

But, Casa points out, “as is the case with the EU’s other processes, it is well-meaning and designed to deliver. The European bloc is among the largest and most complex, and represents an immense range of people from an immense range of backgrounds. The democratic deficit of so-called ‘EU bureaucrats’ has been called into question over the past years, and this initiative addresses this.

“When Malta joined the European Union, there were fears that our sovereignty would be somehow detracted by the ‘giants’. In fact, the Conference proves more than ever that European citizens are considered equals, and the Maltese enjoy that privilege fully.”

He is also of the opinion that Maltese citizens will have a lot to offer the pan-European debate: “Not only is Malta unique in a general sense as a small island nation with a rich history and culture, but in real terms, it is very different from its neighbours in the rest of Europe. The Maltese perspective is one informed by its culture and society, its economy, and its unique position in the south of Europe.

“As a Mediterranean nation, the Conference is an important opportunity for the Maltese and the Mediterranean to make the case for a greater focus on the region. While some issues will receive near-universal attention from all corners of Europe, Malta should raise its voice on what matters most to its people.

“This time, Maltese people can do it using their own individual voices.”

Roberta Metsola

Nationalist Party MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola feels the Conference presents an opportunity for Maltese to have their voices heard, and encourages people to not miss the opportunity.

“The Conference on the Future of Europe is an opportunity for everyone and anyone to let EU policy makers what they want from their European Union,” she says.

“The EU is an evolving project that has to keep changing if it is to remain relevant to the people it represents. The EU has done and does a lot very well, but I also share many of the frustrations that people express about how the EU works in practice, about the red-tape and the bureaucracy - about the focus of the issues that it deals with and more - so to me this is the way to address those concerns and one that I have high hopes for.”

As such, it is “essential”, Metsola says, “for us to make our voice heard.

“This is our opportunity for our businesses, our NGOs, all our people to express themselves and how they want the EU to work for them. It is an opportunity not to be missed. I don’t like to describe Malta as a small country.

“We are a nation of big ideas and people that can deliver - but it does give us a voice that is louder than we had before. We should not miss this opportunity to put a Maltese and Gozitan stamp on the future of Europe.”

Cyrus Engerer

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer’s observes how, “It is common to hear people talk about what the European Union is doing, as if it is a distant authoritarian organisation that takes decisions on its own.

As such, he says he is, “in favour of any tool that gives citizens direct access to make their voice heard. Decisions taken must be reflective of the people and their needs. I therefore welcome the digital citizens’ platform as part of the long awaited Conference on the Future of Europe and hope that Maltese and Gozitan citizens actively participate and bring forward their concerns and suggestions for the future.

“The pandemic has taught us that we might be geographically far away from each other, but we could still hold our school or work meetings together, digitally; and make our points through online platforms.

“Hopefully, this results in an understanding that although institutions might be geographically far away from where we live, we can still actively participate in their decision-making.

“We are European, we are Mediterranean and we are islanders - a people that have learned to live the hard way with all natural elements being against us - a small island at the periphery of two large continents, with no resources apart from our own hard work. Therefore we can bring a message of hope and of resilience in these uncertain times.”

Engerer notes, “As Maltese, we usually make our voices heard loudly (through a high voter turnout) in elections. This is the time to make our voices heard loudly in a direct manner.

“Now this, most definitely, is an opportunity for us to come out in numbers to voice our opinion on the things that matter. As a people we are highly active politically through our elections and this is an ideal opportunity to participate directly.”

Josianne Cutajar

Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar acknowledges how among the main criticisms the EU faces is how its structures are too far removed its citizens: “Far too many times, I hear the accusation of EU bureaucrats locked up in their bunker in Brussels, taking decisions unilaterally.”

She sees the Conference of the Future of Europe is as an attempt to bring the EU closer to its citizens, “give them a voice, and allow them to actively participate.

Cutajar notes that while Malta is the smallest country, it holds a strategic position: “There is no Europe without a strong Mediterranean dimension. This is our unique feature and I would like Malta to be viewed and promoted as the Member State with a crucial role of the Mediterranean Basin - a bridge among three continents, full of history and challenges but also opportunities - in the geopolitical future of Europe.

“As Maltese citizens, we should do well to remind that the European Union is also its periphery, which struggles with challenges every day. A European periphery that is central in the Mediterranean and supports the European values as much as a founding country. It is a periphery that - if properly assisted and supported - can be a successful test bed for research, innovation and investment in the digital and environmental leaps we need to make.

“As Maltese citizens we must put the message across that it is high time that the EU reaches a strong pact with its islands, effectively recognising their specificities, while assisting them in their challenges and helping them to reap opportunities and reach their full potential.

“Tourism, connectivity and migration are also important aspects for us and in the case of illegal migration we need to continue demanding effective action and solidarity.

“This is an overdue demand and expectation that we must not, however, give up on.”