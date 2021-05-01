Sant abstains on Navalny resolution: ‘EU should be less confrontational with Russia’

Former Labour Prime Minister Alfred Sant has abstained on a European Parliament resolution on Russia, calling on the EU and Russia to be less confrontational and more objective.

Sant said the Parliament’s position as described in the resolution contained rhetoric that can only lead to further escalation of hostile sentiments between the two sides. “Clearly, the end point to such escalation could be war, for which the blame would not be attached to only one side.”

The resolution is one of a series of European Parliament resolutions dealing with Russia and mainly addresses the recent deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, the imprisonment of Russian activist Alexei Navalny, and alleged illegal activities by Russian military intelligence service on the territory of the Czech Republic which caused explosions of an ammunition depot back in 2014.

MEPs said that should military build-up lead to an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the EU must make clear the consequences for such a violation of international law and norms would be severe. Such a scenario must result in an immediate halt to EU imports of oil and gas from Russia, the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system and the freezing of assets and cancellation of visas for Europe of all oligarchs tied to the Russian authorities.

The resolution also deplores the revelation that the Russian intelligence services set off the explosion of an arms depot in Vrbětice, Czechia, in 2014, in which two Czech citizens were killed.

It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose sentencing is politically motivated and runs counter to Russia’s international human rights obligations. It was approved by 569 votes in favour, 67 against with 46 abstentions.

Notwithstanding his abstention, Alfred Sant condemned without any reservations the treatment being given across the line to opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“As a full member of the Council of Europe, Russia is failing to honour its commitment under the Council’s charter. However, the resolution repeats and amplifies accusations that are part of a long exchange game between Russia and its critics. The objectivity and transparency of these claims are doubtful,” Alfred Sant said.