European Parliament launches €20,000 Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism

The European Parliament on Monday launched a €20,000 Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism, the first winner of which will be announced around 16 October 2021 – a symbolic reminder of the anniversary of the car bombing that took the Maltese journalist’s life.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, the European Parliament's Director for Media Jesus Carmona explained how the murders of journalists Daphne Caruana Galizia, Jan Kuciak and his fiancé Martina Kusnirova and, more recently, Greek journalist Giorgos Karaiva “may be separated by time and geography, but they are united by the principle that freedom of speech and the safety of media professionals cannot be taken for granted”.

The yearly Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism will distinguish outstanding journalism work based on the principles and values of the European Union. It will be awarded for pieces on topics of interest linked to European values resulting from in-depth journalism undertaken by professional journalists or teams of journalists.

The initiative was spearheaded by Maltese MEP David Casa and Finn Heidi Hautala.

Welcoming the launch today, Casa remarked, “Each year, the significance of World Press Freedom Day gets more important. We will continue to work to ensure that all journalists are protected and safe from all kind of threats. This is the reason behind Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize. The European Parliament will not leave you alone.”

Hautala, on her part, said, “The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize will recognise the essential role that journalists play in preserving our democracies and serve as a reminder to citizens of the importance of a free press. This prize is designed to help journalists in the vital and often dangerous work they do and show that the European Parliament supports investigative journalists.”