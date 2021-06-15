Engerer named S&D negotiator on migrant reception centre standards

Cyrus Engerer has been appointed by the Socialist and Democrats as a negotiator on a proposed directive laying down standards for migrant reception facilities.

This is the second appointment by the S&D for the Labour MEP in the space of a few weeks in the area if immigration.

The new directive is expected to set standards for reception conditions across the EU.

Engerer said that he is honoured that in such a short time in the European Parliament he has been entrusted by the group of Socialists on another migration file in the LIBE committee.

In his address marking the appointment, Engerer underscored how the EU border is a common border and that no member state should be left facing the challenge of saving lives and processing migrants alone.

Recalling how the European Parliament has spoken strongly on this subject in the past, Engerer stressed it is now time for member states to honour their commitments on migration burden sharing.

A couple of weeks ago, Engerer was named as S&D’s negotiator on legal migration policy and law in the EU.