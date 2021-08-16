'20 years of work in Afghanistan lost in the blink of an eye' - Cyrus Engerer

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer says the world has failed the Afghan people and the work done in the last 20 years has been lost "in the blink of an eye".

Reacting to the Taliban take over in Afghanistan, Engerer said the the scenes at Kabul airport on Monday were horrific and showed the fears the locals have for the future.

"The dreams of young people have now become foggy. Girls who have worked hard and struggled to be educated today begin to live in a world they do not know, a world they were not born into," the MEP said.

Engerer said he welcomed the news that the Political & Security Committee of the Council of the European Union will be convening an emergency meeting to discuss the developments. However, the MEP said there must be joint collaboration between the EU, the US, the UK and other countries.

"The free life of the Afghans cannot be lost," Engerer concluded.

On Sunday, Taliban fighters took Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to Uzbekistan, and hundreds of foreigners and Afghan citizens rushed to the airport to flee the country.

The Taliban takeover comes 20 years after the regime was toppled by a US-led military coalition.

READ MORE: Taliban take Afghanistan, chaotic scenes at Kabul airport