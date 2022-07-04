Alfred Sant casts doubt on ECB inflation forecast

Alfred Sant says inflation in the eurozone could persist for longer than what the European Central Bank is forecasting if the Ukraine war drags on.

The Labour MEP said many are disbelieving the ECB’s forecast that eurozone inflation will peak by 2023.

Sant was addressing Andrea Enria, chairman of the ECB’s supervisory council, during an exchange of views at the European Parliament’s Economic and Financial Committee (ECON).

“If the Ukraine war does not stop shortly, persisting inflation would be quite likely,” Sant said, adding the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have triggered uncertainties about the European economy.

The ECB is predicting that inflation is set to remain very high for most of 2022, averaging 6.8%, before abating gradually from 2023 and converging to the ECB’s inflation target of 2% in the second half of 2024.

Without reacting to Sant’s claim about the scepticism on the ECB’s inflation forecast, Enria remarked that the Bank has at hand, as always and as is usual, alternative forecast scenarios.

Sant also asked whether, if inflation persists, Enria’s preference for incremental steps towards banking union would be viable.

Enria replied that though the banking union is still being fleshed out, it had already achieved quite a number of breakthroughs. He believes that despite the inflationary surge, incremental changes towards a full banking union best make sense realistically, from political and technical perspectives.