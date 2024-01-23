menu

Digital Journey: take a virtual tour of the European Parliament

Embark on the digital journey to the European Parliament and experience the Parliament in 360°

matthew_vella
23 January 2024, 4:23pm
by Matthew Vella
1 min read
Free and available in all 24 official EU languages, embark on the digital journey to the European Parliament and experience the Parliament in 360°, become an MEP, discover the history of the EU and join a role-playing game with others.

1. Experience the European Parliament in 360°

Take a 360° virtual tour of the Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg, discover the people and the buildings and find out how you can make your voice heard. Meet MEPs and gain a deeper understanding of their work at the heart of EU politics. Enjoy interactive surroundings, multimedia content and activities.

2. Be a virtual MEP

Try your hand at being an MEP with the help of virtual reality. Take on challenges that will immerse you in how MEPs and Parliament work. You will even have the chance to vote in the plenary session in Strasbourg - virtually, of course.

3. Virtual tour of the House of European History

Find out about the EU’s history during a virtual tour of the House of European History. Enjoy exhibitions and detailed 3D reproductions of historical objects.

4. Online role playing game 

Parliament launched an online game that allows you to learn all about its role in creating EU laws. You can interact with game characters, EU institutions, civil society and others involved in decision-making.

Join other players, aged 14+, for an immersive gaming experience into the democratic process. The game is free, available in 24 languages and takes about an hour to complete.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.

