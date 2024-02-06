Ban dangerous drivers with EU-wide disqualification, MEPs propose in rules

MEPs want to introduce EU-wide driving disqualifications for serious traffic offences such as excessive speeding or drink-driving.

Currently, if a driver loses their licence following a traffic offence in a different EU country to the one which issued their licence, in most cases the sanction will only be applicable in the country where the offence was committed, and entail no restrictions in the rest of the EU.

Under proposed rules, to ensure that suspension, restriction or withdrawal of a non-resident’s driving licence will be applied across all EU countries.

The draft rules on European Union-wide effect of certain driving disqualifications were adopted by 372 votes to 220 and 43 abstentions. But it will be the new Parliament to be elected in June 2024 to continue the work on this law.

The driving disqualification rules are part of the road safety package presented by the Commission in March 2023, aiming to improve safety for all road users and to move as close as possible to zero fatalities in EU road transport by 2050

MEPs want to add driving without a valid licence to the list of severe traffic offences, such as drink driving or fatal traffic accident, which would trigger the exchange of information on driving disqualification

Driving 50 km/h faster than the speed limit is also one of the severe traffic offences that could result in driving disqualification. MEPs set a lower speed limit for residential areas, meaning that driving above the speed limit by 30 km/h on those roads could result in a driver losing their licence or having it suspended.

A deadline of 10 working days for EU countries to inform each other about decisions on driver disqualification and another of 15 working days to decide if a driving disqualification will apply throughout the EU, will apply. The driver concerned should be informed of a final decision within seven working days.

“I am positive this directive will not only help reduce road accidents, but it will also contribute to better awareness among citizens about more responsible driving and a willingness to follow the rules and accept the consequences of breaking them, no matter where in the EU we drive,” said Bulgarian MEP Petar Vitanov (S&D).