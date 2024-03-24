Doctors for Life call on Engerer to clarify position on abortion of Down Syndrome pregnancies

NGO Doctors for Life has penned an open letter to MEP Cyrus Engerer, expressing concerns about his pro-choice advocacy.

In the letter, the group highlights the alarming rates of abortion among unborn children diagnosed with Down Syndrome (DS), stating that they are aborted “three to five times more frequently than those without the condition.”

They further stated that in “numerous” European countries, 90% to 100% of unborn children diagnosed with DS are terminated, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of children born with the condition.

As MEP Cyrus Engerer has advocated for abortion becoming part of the EU's charter of Fundamental Rights, Doctors for Life calls on him to clarify his position regarding the widespread abortion of children with Down Syndrome.

The letter raises ethical concerns about the discrimination faced by unborn children with DS, especially considering that in some countries, they can be aborted later in pregnancy using surgical interventions.

“This has disturbing, eugenic overtones reminiscent of some of the worst chapters in human history,” the NGO said

Furthermore, Doctors for Life refuted notions that abortion benefits children with DS, citing research showing that individuals with DS have a life expectancy of around 60 years and overwhelmingly report high levels of happiness and satisfaction with their lives. The letter emphasises the positive impact that individuals with DS have on their families, with siblings expressing affection and pride towards them.