Doctors for Life call on Engerer to clarify position on abortion of Down Syndrome pregnancies

As MEP Cyrus Engerer has advocated for abortion becoming part of the EU's charter of Fundamental Rights, Doctors for Life calls on him to clarify his position regarding the widespread abortion of children with Down Syndrome

matthew_farrugia
24 March 2024, 9:32am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read

NGO Doctors for Life has penned an open letter to MEP Cyrus Engerer, expressing concerns about his pro-choice advocacy.

In the letter, the group highlights the alarming rates of abortion among unborn children diagnosed with Down Syndrome (DS), stating that they are aborted “three to five times more frequently than those without the condition.” 

They further stated that in “numerous” European countries, 90% to 100% of unborn children diagnosed with DS are terminated, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of children born with the condition.

As MEP Cyrus Engerer has advocated for abortion becoming part of the EU's charter of Fundamental Rights, Doctors for Life calls on him to clarify his position regarding the widespread abortion of children with Down Syndrome.

The letter raises ethical concerns about the discrimination faced by unborn children with DS, especially considering that in some countries, they can be aborted later in pregnancy using surgical interventions. 

“This has disturbing, eugenic overtones reminiscent of some of the worst chapters in human history,” the NGO said

Furthermore, Doctors for Life refuted notions that abortion benefits children with DS, citing research showing that individuals with DS have a life expectancy of around 60 years and overwhelmingly report high levels of happiness and satisfaction with their lives. The letter emphasises the positive impact that individuals with DS have on their families, with siblings expressing affection and pride towards them.

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
