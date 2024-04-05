Comedian James Ryder launches MEP election campaign
Comedian James Ryder officially launched his European Parliament Elections campaign on Friday.
“I am taking this very seriously… doesn’t mean I will be handling it seriously. I will be running this campaign as honestly as I can, and that mean you are going to be treated… or subjected to, an election campaign like no other,” he said in his announcement video on Facebook.
Ryder initially made the announcement on 1 April, with people thinking it was an April Fools joke. But he later announced that his intentions to run were real.
“You may look at me and all you see is a comedian, but being a comedian doesn’t define me. I am a human being with a whole range of emotions. I am also a Maltese citizen and a European citizen, who has grown weary of the state of our nation,” he said on Friday.
Ryder promises to keep his followers entertained on the campaign trail.
“I will try to make Malta something future generations will be proud of, and promise to make you laugh on the way. I have my eyes set for Brussels and need your vote to get there. Let’s put democracy to the test and keep in mind we’ve had worse,” he said.
