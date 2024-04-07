Two-state solution and peace in the Middle East a priority: Owen Bonnici

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said peace in Gaza and the promotion of a two-state solution in the Middle East must be a priority, when speaking during a conference of the European Socialist Party in Bucharest.

“Just as we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine throughout the entirety of its need after the illegal attack suffered from Russia, we also insist that peace in Gaza and the tow-state solution in the Middle East - that of Israel and Palestine living side by side - must be a priority,” he said.

He emphasised the European Union must be guided by values based on social justice in the implementation of its foreign policy. He said these values not only give identity to the European Union itself and describe its beliefs, but also serve as a means through which change can be promoted and implemented.

He highlighted environmental, economic, and technological aspects in shaping foreign policy based on social justice, as areas in which the European Union can make a difference. Above all, Minister Bonnici stressed, it is crucial for everyone to actively work for peace.

"I say this as a Maltese citizen who comes from a country that has gone through these experiences," explained Bonnici.

He said Europe should stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainians after the aggression started by Russia, and that there is a need for this all the time.

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit also addressed the conference.