Two-state solution and peace in the Middle East a priority: Owen Bonnici
Culture Minister Owen Bonnici addresses conference of the European Socialist Party in Bucharest
Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said peace in Gaza and the promotion of a two-state solution in the Middle East must be a priority, when speaking during a conference of the European Socialist Party in Bucharest.
“Just as we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine throughout the entirety of its need after the illegal attack suffered from Russia, we also insist that peace in Gaza and the tow-state solution in the Middle East - that of Israel and Palestine living side by side - must be a priority,” he said.
He emphasised the European Union must be guided by values based on social justice in the implementation of its foreign policy. He said these values not only give identity to the European Union itself and describe its beliefs, but also serve as a means through which change can be promoted and implemented.
He highlighted environmental, economic, and technological aspects in shaping foreign policy based on social justice, as areas in which the European Union can make a difference. Above all, Minister Bonnici stressed, it is crucial for everyone to actively work for peace.
"I say this as a Maltese citizen who comes from a country that has gone through these experiences," explained Bonnici.
He said Europe should stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainians after the aggression started by Russia, and that there is a need for this all the time.
German Chancellor Olaf Schultz and European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit also addressed the conference.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.