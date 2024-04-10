European Parliament approves 'historic' Pact on Migration and Asylum

The European Parliament has voted in favour of the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

The pact aims to provide assistance to EU countries facing migratory pressure by implementing measures such as relocating asylum applicants or beneficiaries of international protection, financial contributions, and offering operational and technical support.

Additionally, updates to the criteria determining the responsibility of member states in examining international protection applications, known as the Dublin rules, were also amended.

The pact establishes a solidarity pool to which all EU countries must contribute annually, either through relocations or financial contributions. Contributions are calculated based on population size and GDP, with member states under migratory pressure eligible to request deductions from their solidarity contributions.

The pact sets minimum thresholds for relocations at 30,000 applicants and financial contributions at €600 million. If relocations are insufficient, member states may be asked to assume responsibility for examining applications for international protection. Notably, applicants will not have the right to choose which member state examines their application or where they are relocated.

Once adopted by the Council, the regulation will apply to international protection applications registered two years after its entry into force.

On X, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the pact as a robust legislative framework meant to address migration and asylum within the bloc.