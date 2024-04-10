European Parliament approves 'historic' Pact on Migration and Asylum
Once adopted by the Council, the regulation will apply to international protection applications registered two years after its entry into force
The European Parliament has voted in favour of the Pact on Migration and Asylum.
The pact aims to provide assistance to EU countries facing migratory pressure by implementing measures such as relocating asylum applicants or beneficiaries of international protection, financial contributions, and offering operational and technical support.
Additionally, updates to the criteria determining the responsibility of member states in examining international protection applications, known as the Dublin rules, were also amended.
The pact establishes a solidarity pool to which all EU countries must contribute annually, either through relocations or financial contributions. Contributions are calculated based on population size and GDP, with member states under migratory pressure eligible to request deductions from their solidarity contributions.
The pact sets minimum thresholds for relocations at 30,000 applicants and financial contributions at €600 million. If relocations are insufficient, member states may be asked to assume responsibility for examining applications for international protection. Notably, applicants will not have the right to choose which member state examines their application or where they are relocated.
On X, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the pact as a robust legislative framework meant to address migration and asylum within the bloc.
"Nothing historic on what has been achieved"
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer, who was not in Brussels for the vote due to parliamentary work in Oslo, said he would have voted against the migration pact.
“As I said from the day the Council moved after eight years on discussions on the migration pact, there is nothing historic on what has been agreed. This agreed text does not respect human rights; it does not introduce mandatory solidarity with the member states that face the biggest number of irregular migrant arrivals; children can continue being detained upon arrival in what is equivalent to prison; and not all countries deemed as ‘safe’ are safe for everyone.”
Some French and Italian lawmakers from the Socialists (S&D) and the EPP, as well as some in the nationalist conservative ECR voted against it.
The ECR’s rapporteur Jorge Buxadé said the pact was missing measures on migrant returns.
NGOs warned against most of the pact’s measures, which they said “will mirror the failed approaches of the past and worsen their consequences,” 50 of them wrote in an open letter in December.
