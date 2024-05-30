Election Playbook: The country’s getting screwed over but gagging is too far?

Lollygagging: Apologies for the vulgar headline, but it had to be done. There’s been a lot of talk about a gagging order that the prosecution in Joseph Muscat’s corruption case tried to request on Tuesday. All the defence lawyers on the case, and boy oh boy there’s a lot of criminal lawyers on the case, criticised this request and even defended their clients’ ability to make comments in the media throughout this case. They did this, only for their very same clients to refuse to talk to the media on the case later on when questioned. Things got a bit awkward the day after when the actual Justice Minister criticised the prosecution’s request for a gag order. It’s never a nice day when the responsible minister undermines you in public. Let the institutions work I guess?

No one shows up for Fearne: Supporters in the hundreds(?) made their way to Valletta to show support for Joseph Muscat on Tuesday. But when it was Chris Fearne and Edward Scicluna’s turn in the dock, the atmosphere was far from lively. There was noticeable police presence on the ground, but few Labour supporters went to show solidarity. We questioned whether any Labour supporters were there in the first place. It’s a bit like when no one shows up to a kids’ birthday party. More so after the Vitals inquiry highlighted that Fearne and Scicluna were constantly left in the dark with regards to the hospitals concession.

Love Island > Il-Kamp Politiku: As part of my playbook duties I’m still watching il-Kamp Politiku. Tuesday’s episode saw the candidates make breakfast and do an early morning workout. They’re better than me, I would never wake up 5:30am to do circuit training. But let me look back at my day one predictions. I said Jesmond Marshall would have the best one-liners, followed by Alex Agius Saliba. I wasn’t far off on Jesmond Marshall, but I must say all of the candidates have had their moments. Marija Sara Vella Gafa’s plea for sparkling water is very relatable. Thomas Bajada’s squatting form is also endearing, as were Clint Azzopardi Flores’s crunches. Jesmond Marshall getting off a horse was also a highlight. My only request is for more drama

Cassola meets Rota: Independent candidate Arnold Cassola is still on the campaign trail and meeting NGOs. On Wednesday, it was Rota’s turn. Cassola met with the committee of the NGO to discuss sustainable modes of transport. He said proposed flyovers like those in Msida and Swieqi will do nothing to solve Malta’s traffic problems and will only make residents’ lives more miserable. Meanwhile, Rota’s ‘bicycle ambassador’ Steve Zammit Lupi, said he was disappointed that cycling and transport has been absent from the electoral cycle (get it? cycle?), but was happy to see Cassola prioritising it on his political agenda. Now, I’ve always seen cycling as something you do when you’ve hit your quarter-life crisis (I also may or may not have a brand new Zwift membership). But maybe I can get down with some more cycling initiatives in day-to-day life. Anything to avoid the Regional Road traffic every morning...

What’s happening today?: The Labour Party will be in Baħrija at 5:15pm and in Mqabba at 6:30pm. The Nationalist Party will be in Attard at 6pm and Fgura at 6:30pm.