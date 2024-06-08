Cassola calls on voters to be 'co-authors on this historic day'
Independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has called on voters to be "co-authors on this historic day."
As he cast his ballot in Pembroke, Cassola said, "Together we will guard, look after and strengthen the quality of democracy in this country."
Cassola was one of the front-runners in this year's MEP election according to MaltaToday's latest survey. In fact, the survey suggests that the elections will also see a degree of cross party voting where independent candidates such as Cassola will likely benefit.
With nearly 4% of decided voters Arnold Cassola is the clear front runner among independent and small party candidates followed by far rightist Norman Lowell (1.9%), former Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manche (1.3%) and ADPD leader Sandra Gauci (0.6%).
But a substantial 51.9% of third party and independent voters were still undecided on which candidate they will be voting for on election day. This means that third party and independent candidates, could get a significantly higher number of votes than that registered in the survey.
