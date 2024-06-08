Cassola calls on voters to be 'co-authors on this historic day'

Cassola was one of the front-runners in this year's MEP election according to MaltaToday's latest survey. In fact, the survey suggests that the elections will also see a degree of cross party voting where independent candidates such as Cassola will likely benefit.

With nearly 4% of decided voters Arnold Cassola is the clear front runner among independent and small party candidates followed by far rightist Norman Lowell (1.9%), former Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manche (1.3%) and ADPD leader Sandra Gauci (0.6%).

But a substantial 51.9% of third party and independent voters were still undecided on which candidate they will be voting for on election day. This means that third party and independent candidates, could get a significantly higher number of votes than that registered in the survey.