Election 2024: Seat projection for new European Parliament

The above projection is based on:

provisional results from 23 EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Finland, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden.

estimates and pre-electoral data for the remaining four countries: France, Ireland, Italy, Poland.

Preliminary figures suggest an estimated turnout across the EU of 51%.

The projections of the European Parliament's composition are based on the structure of the outgoing Parliament and its political groups, without prejudice to the composition of the next Parliament at its constitutive session.

All national parties without a current official affiliation and not part of "Non-attached” in the current Parliament are assigned to a holding category called "Others", regardless of their political orientation.