EPP implicated in probe over misuse of funds; denies being approached by prosecutor

kurt_sansone
30 October 2024, 5:36pm
by Kurt Sansone
2 min read
The European People’s Party (EPP) has denied being approached by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in relation to an investigation into misuse of funds.

The EPP was reacting to a report in Brussels-based Politico that named the group as the subject of an EPPO investigation.

EPPO has confirmed that it has "an ongoing investigation into allegations of misuse of EU funds committed in Belgium by members of a political group in the European Parliament." The prosecutor’s office did not name the political group and added that for the moment it is looking "merely into facts and there are no suspects".

EPPO said it does not comment on ongoing investigations or publicly confirm which cases it is working on, in order to avoid endangering possible ongoing procedures and their outcomes.

However, Politico said the investigation concerned the 2019 election campaign to install Manfred Weber as European Commission president. Politico reported that Weber used parliamentary staff to work on his campaign, which would constitute a breach of financial rules since European funds intended for political organisations in parliament would have been used for a political campaign.

Weber was the EPP’s lead candidate in that election but European leaders ditched him for Ursula von der Leyen, who also hails from his party.

The EPP said in its statement that it has "not been approached by the Belgian authorities, or any other law enforcement agency regarding any possible investigation of any kind."

The EPP Group said it is "extending its full cooperation with the EPPO, as well as with any other national or European authorities, should it ever be approached."

EPPO’s mission is to tackle fraud against the EU’s finances, and has the power to investigate and prosecute crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests, including the misuse of funds by members of the European Parliament.

