Metsola received by French PM Michel Barnier in Paris

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola was received by French Prime Minister Michel Barnier in Paris.

During an official visit to the French capital, President Metsola told Prime Minister Barnier that his experience and vision are key to lead a stronger France in a stronger Europe.

Looking back at the time PM Barnier served as European Commissioner and Brexit negotiator, President Metsola said that it is a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with him again, now focusing on having a more competitive and secure Europe.

During her visit, Metsola delivered a keynote speech during the 6th Trilateral Business Forum organised by MEDEF, BDI and Confindustria, formed by more than 100 business leaders from France, Germany and Italy.

She stated that the European Parliament is not afraid of change.

“We embrace it. Because we understand the responsibility that we bear not just to Europe’s economy, but to every single person relying on it as well. I want to assure you that in the next five years, the European Parliament will continue to focus on a Europe that serves its families, its factories and its farmers. A Europe that defends European interests, that drives growth and ensures stability. A Europe ready for today’s challenges and equipped for tomorrow’s uncertainties,” the EP president said.

During her speech, President Metsola said that Europe must act, not just with an economic vision, but with a political willingness to learn, adapt and reform.

She added that productivity must be the starting point to boost Europe’s competitiveness.

“With an ageing population and fewer hands each year to drive our industries, even as we invest in the reskilling and upskilling of our people, improving productivity is not just an option - it is a necessity,” she said.

The EP President said that European industry can only thrive in the right environment with the right framework. “That means smart and effective regulation. It means focusing on implementation and predictability, not shifting the goalposts too often.”

She underlined that the European Union should be known for its efficient regulation.

Meanwhile in Paris, President Metsola also met with the French Minister for Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noël Barrot, the President of France’s National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and the President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher.