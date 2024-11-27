MEPs confirm new team of EU Commissioners

The European Union has a new Commission after MEPs approved the list of candidates that will officially take office on 1 December.

The proposed Commission, which serves as the EU's executive branch, received 370 votes in favour, 282 against, and 36 abstentions in the European Parliament.

The new team's term will last for the next five years, as they will take office in the midst of shifting global alliances, a war in Ukraine, Trump's presidency, and a European economy struggling to keep up with global economies.

Before the Wednesday vote, Malta's 35-year-old Commissioner had received positive feedback from the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education (CULT) after his grilling earlier this month.

Among his roles, Glenn Micallef is set to lead efforts to involve young people in EU policymaking.

In its evaluation letter, the CULT praised Micallef’s commitment to diversity, democracy, fairness, and social inclusion. The letter, penned by CULT chair Nela Riehl, commended his openness, clarity, and understanding of policy areas, though it noted some areas for improvement.

Meanwhile, Maltese MEP Peter Agius stated that the vote on Wednesday was a "very narrow majority."

"We need to work diligently on alliances across political and national boundaries if we want to change Europe to deliver on our promises on 8 June. I will strive to deliver on my electoral pledges as MEP for Malta and Gozo by building on alliances and finding and representing the specific Maltese interest in every EU decision," Agius concluded.