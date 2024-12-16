Maltese delegation participates in EPP congress for young farmers

Maltese farmers participated for the first time in the annual EPP European Congress of Young Farmers this week.

The congress focused on key current challenges in agriculture, including the importance of water for farming in the coming years, better marketing of European agricultural products, and how Europe can encourage more young people to keep this vital sector alive.

The Maltese delegation included young farmers from the MAYA Foundation (Malta Youth in Agriculture), led by Jeanette Borg, as well as farmers from Gozo and Steven Zerafa, a robotics researcher exploring how robotics can be applied in local agriculture.

The Maltese farmers participated in discussions that featured the new European Commissioner for Agriculture, Christophe Hansen, as well as several Members of the European Parliament and other stakeholders in agricultural policy.

Nationalist MEP Peter Agius, who has supported the Congress and the Young Farmer’s Prize awarded during the event, emphasised the importance in having Maltese citizens participating in the event.

“For the first time, the Maltese are participating in the EPP Farmers' Congress in Brussels. I will ensure that my role as an MEP is used to the fullest to involve the Maltese in decision-making in Europe,” Agius said.

The EPP Farmers' Congress serves as a platform to attract more young people to agriculture, a sector that has seen a 30% decline in youth participation over the past 20 years.