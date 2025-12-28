Looking back 2025 | They said it on MaltaToday

Every week, MaltaToday carries an interview that discusses current events, raises awareness, and asks important questions to people that matter.

This year, we gave our platform to politicians, activists, businesspeople, and people from different walks of life. To wrap up 2025, we bring you our interviewees' top quotes. They said it here on MaltaToday.

JANICE CHETCUTI

Opposition spokesperson for animal rights

The PN is criticised for having people who have different ideals, and I think that is a good thing in a political party. Yes, we have started discussing [the issue], and the process is ongoing.

ALEX CARUANA

LGBTIQ activist

I think that first came the laws, then LGBTIQ people started coming out, and I think that now we’re in the final stage where people start to catch up with this rapid change.

JOSEPH ZAMMIT MCKEON

Judge Emeritus, Ombudsman

I can only work within the parameters allowed to me by law. The law states that if the complaint is not addressed by the department or ministry, the report is sent to the Prime Minister.

ISABEL STABILE

Academic and pro-choice activist

Putting the morning-after pill and contraception on the for- mulary is a step in the right direction. Nobody wants to have an abortion. So, if we can prevent them, even better...

ADRIAN GALEA

Director General, Insurance Association of Malta

We try as hard as we can to offer our guidance and provide advice on what’s happening overseas and how we can implement those practices here.

MARK CAMILLERI GAMBIN

Momentum Secretary General

A lot of people believe in Arnold and gave him their vote. This does not mean we cannot improve, but he gives a lot of space to collaborate.

MICHAEL PICCININO

Then outgoing PN secretary general

It cannot be that when things go wrong, it’s entirely the leader’s fault, but when things go well, it’s as if the leader had no influence at all. I think the results speak for themselves.

THOMAS BAJADA

Labour MEP

I have always made it clear that we should recognise Pales- tine as a state. [...] Another thing I will say is that in the same way I feel Maltese, I also feel Mediterranean.

KAROL AQUILINA

Then Opposition justice spokesperson

We want more people to step up and contribute. I enjoy seeing people like Jason Azzopardi taking certain initiatives, and we need more like him.

RAMONA ATTARD

Labour MP

I believe that there’s an imbalance between the damage that can be done by the pen and one’s remedies. I believe that the majority of journalists are responsible.

JOHANN BUTTIGIEG

CEO, Planning Authority

Masterplans have advantages, but the Villa Rosa revision began before my appointment. Since the government set policy objectives, the PA must respect them.

CHARLES BONELLO

PN secretary general

Judge me on what I will do. The only thing I can guarantee is that I will do my best to continue moving this party forward, and ensure we are in the right place to win the general election.

BYRON CAMILLERI

Home affairs minister

We shouldn’t break anyone’s rights and I think our track record shows that we believe that people should be given a chance to rehabilitate themselves...

MARK ANTHONY SAMMUT

PN MP

Everyone is human, and everyone has moments when emotions take over. However, it is a reality that during the past few years, the Speaker has not always acted objectively.

SILVIO SCHEMBRI

Economy minister

The metro study has not been abandoned. What is happening now is a study to determine which is the best mass transport method to have.

ROBERT LOUIS FENECH

Moviment Graffitti activist

We do not want the government to simply give the company all the extensions it wants; we’ve heard they may need until 2033 to finish the project...

EKATERINA ZAHARIEVA

European Commissioner

We would like to support governments and we are preparing a campaign to show our citizens that science is about our daily lives and not just labs or something that people don’t see.

JOSEF BUGEJA

GWU secretary general

I cannot understand how there are employers, and they are in a minority, who abuse and profit at the expense of miserable work conditions for their employees.

MARK PORTELLI

MIDI CEO

What we wanted to do in terms of identifying an investor to We have a lot of work to do. But over the past years under join MIDI on the development of Manoel Island was to find someone who could provide equity.

ALEX BORG

Then PN MP later Opposition leader

We have a lot of work to do. But over the past years under the leadership of Simon Busuttil, Adrian Delia, and Bernard Grech, we were an effective Opposition.

ALFRED ZAMMIT

Valletta vice-mayor

You have to make room for public space. There should be signs placed on the pavement that indicate where tables and chairs are allowed.

EDITH DEVANEY

MICAS artistic director

The idea of digital art or sound-based art and installation and performance art… all of that’s possible. Absolutely. We’re looking at all of these things.

LARA DIMITRIJEVIC

Lawyer and women's rights activist

The judiciary should have some sort of guidelines. If not guidelines, there should be something which binds them at law.

JAMES BUHAGIAR

Humanists Malta Chairperson

I am a big fan of palliative care, and humanists agree with me. The problem is we are dividing and splitting the two. That does not make sense.