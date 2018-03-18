[WATCH] 'This is not a popularity contest' | Lara Dimitrijevic

Lara Dimitrijevic on abortion and the woman's rights to choose

When presenting the WRF’s position paper last week, you talked about abortion in the context of a ‘human rights issue’. It is however by no means accepted that abortion is a fundamental human right. What makes this issue a human rights concern, in your opinion?

Let’s start with the European Convention of Human Rights. Article 8 deals specifically with the right to private and family life. This is compounded by the Convention for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, which also says that a woman has a right to time and space, bearing of children, and so on. From the word go, reproductive rights are also fundamental human rights. But the problem with fundamental human rights is that you can put one against the other... what are we talking about here? A woman’s right. It’s not an issue that is related to man. The right to bear children is specifically related to women... and it is a human right.

But we are talking here about the right to end a pregnancy, which is not the same thing as the right to bear children. In fact, many would argue it’s the opposite...

The right to bear children, or not to bear children – to space them – is all part of the right to private and family life. There is also the right to live in dignity; so if something has led me to end up pregnant, in a situation where I cannot go on with that pregnancy, I have the right to live in dignity. I have the right to my life, too, as a woman. If, for example, the pregnancy is going to be detrimental to the mother’s life...

