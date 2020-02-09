Updated | Air Malta’s London flights cancelled due to bad weather

Updated at 3:25pm with second press statement from Air Malta

Air Malta has today cancelled its four flights to London due to inclement weather caused by Storm Ciara, which is affecting the UK and Western Europe, the national carrier said on Sunday.

The following flights, scheduled to operate on 9 February, have been cancelled:

KM100 from Malta to London Heathrow

KM101 from London Heathrow to Malta;

KM116 from Malta to London Gatwick

KM117 from London Gatwick to Malta;

KM102 from Malta to London Heathrow

KM103 from London Heathrow to Malta;

KM118 from Malta to London Gatwick

KM119 from London Gatwick to Malta.

Air Malta is offering passengers impacted by the cancellations free re-bookings to the same destination or a full ticket refund.

To minimise disruptions, the airline has announced an extra flight to London Gatwick.

The flight will operate tomorrow (10 February) according to the following schedule:

KM3124 Departure Malta 5pm Arrival Gatwick 8:30pm

KM3125 Departure Gatwick 9:20pm - Arrival Malta 00:25am (next day)

Customers are kindly requested to contact Air Malta +356 2166 2211 for further information.

The airline apologised for delays in replying to customers due to the high influx of calls.

Affected customers can also reach the airline through its Facebook page. Safety is Air Malta’s top priority.

The airline said that it gave utmost importance to the safety and well-being of its clients and crew and apologised for the disruptions caused by circumstances beyond its control.

Airline doing its best to minimise disruption

In a second press statement sent this afternoon, Air Malta emphasised that it was doing its utmost to minimise disruptions to passenger caused by the flight cancellations.

The airline’s call centre, it said, was directly contacting customers who booked their tickets through the Air Malta website, through the phone or at the sales offices.

It said, however, that when it came to bookings through travel agents and tour operators. these had to contact their respective customers themselves since the airline does not hold such passengers contact details.