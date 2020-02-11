menu

In an emergency? 112 mobile app enables you to send your location to rescue services

New 112MT mobile app allows people in emergency situations to automatically send their GPS location to police

massimo_costa
11 February 2020, 11:37am
by Massimo Costa
The new 112MT app was launched at an event at Fgura Primary School on the occasion of European 112 Day
The new 112MT app was launched at an event at Fgura Primary School on the occasion of European 112 Day

People in emergency situations can now use a new mobile app to send their location to rescue services.

The new 112MT app lets smartphone users request the assistance of the police, ambulance, civil protection personnel and the army, and automatically sends the persons’ GPS location to allow the rescue services to find them quicker.

Available for iOS and Android smartphones, the app also enables users to send photos to the police.

The new app is available for Apple and Android devices
The new app is available for Apple and Android devices

The new app was unveiled during an event at Fgura Primary School marking European 112 Day, where personnel from the four emergency assistance branches - police, paramedics, army and Civil Protection Department - showcased their services and equipment.

Addressing the event, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the 112 service had received 380,000 calls last year. Of these, 56,000 were requests for ambulances.

Unfortunately, Camilleri said, 79% or 300,000 calls were from people who weren’t in an emergency situation. A portion, of these, for instance, were from persons wanting to ask for the number of a particular police station.

This issue highlights the importance of only dialling 112 when faced with a situation which genuinely constitutes an emergency, Camilleri said.

Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri and Education Minister Owen Bonnici attended the event
Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri and Education Minister Owen Bonnici attended the event

“You would be wasting the time of 112 workers and of people in an emergency situation if you use the service abusively,” the minister underlined.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said the 112 event served as a way of educating school children on the emergency services available.

Exposure to the work of emergency personnel could also help attract children to a future career int he sector, he said.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Stolen French sulkies traced to Marsa stables
National

Stolen French sulkies traced to Marsa stables
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] No official meeting yet between Prime Minister and Opposition leader
National

[WATCH] No official meeting yet between Prime Minister and Opposition leader
Laura Calleja
PN MP Stephen Spiteri says he wants no part in coup to oust Adrian Delia
National

PN MP Stephen Spiteri says he wants no part in coup to oust Adrian Delia
Kurt Sansone
In an emergency? 112 mobile app enables you to send your location to rescue services
National

In an emergency? 112 mobile app enables you to send your location to rescue services
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.