[WATCH] No official meeting yet between Prime Minister and Opposition leader

‘I’m always ready to dialogue with Adrian Delia as Opposition leader,’ Robert Abela says when asked why no official meeting has yet taken place

laura_calleja
11 February 2020, 3:07pm
by Laura Calleja
Robert Abela has not yet had a formal encounter with Adrian Delia
It has been a month since Robert Abela was elected Labour leader but there has been no formal meeting yet between him and Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

The customary meeting at the respective party headquarters has not happened yet but in comments to MaltaToday, Abela said he had no issue with meeting Delia.

Admittedly, Abela, who succeeded Joseph Muscat as prime minister, has had to hit the ground running with some key decisions, and Delia has faced open rebellion in his party.

“We have no fixed appointment yet… but I’m always ready to dialogue with Adrian Delia as Opposition leader,” Abela said when asked about the matter shortly after meeting X Factor winner, Destiny Chukunyere.

The Opposition leader currently faces his sternest test yet as PN MPs have openly come out asking for his resignation in the face of polls that show the party has failed to make inroads with the electorate.

