[WATCH] Delia ever-defiant: 'There are no 17 rebel MPs'

Delia ever-defiant: 'There are no 17 rebel MPs'

Adrian Delia has continued to cast doubts over whether a majority of his MPs are against him, despite the names of those opposing him having been published by Jason Azzopardi.

Earlier today, PN MP Azzopardi published a poster on Facebook showing the faces of "17 blue heroes", 15 MPs and two MEPs who are calling for Delia to step down.

Shortly later, one of the names on the list, Stephen Spiteri, distanced himself from the rest of the group, saying he was misinterpreted and that he wants no part in the coup to oust the PN leader.

Asked where the situation was heading - given that a certain number of MPs clearly opposed him - Delia said that to date he had no information on how many from his parliamentary group wanted him out.

"From the 17 listed, you have to consider that two [David Casa and Roberta Metsola] are not even MPs, they are MEPs. So there are no 17s. If anything there is some other number of MPs, whose intention I don't know. It would be better if you asked each and every one of them [what their intentions are]," Delia said.

My position as leader of the party is not connected to MPs who oppose me or not. The Constitution governs my role, and it is clear in establishing that the Opposition leader is the person who enjoys the support of the majority of his MPs. And I have no information [about the number of MPs who oppose me], and nor does the President," he said.

"Those trying to create division in the party have to carry their own responsibility," he added.

Delia was commenting as he entered Parliament for a plenary session.

MaltaToday asked a number of MPs who were also on their way to or from Parliament about their views on the rebel MPs, and what they were envisaging as a possible endgame for the situation.

While most MPs did not comment, MP Marthese Portelli, one of the names on the "17 blue heroes" poster said that she would only discuss internal party matters within the party.

MP Ivan Bartolo, who wasn't grouped with the 17 rebels, did not confirm whether he was on Delia's side of the fence, limiting himself to saying that "everyone has to answer for their actions."