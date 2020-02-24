Veteran planner to replace Elizabeth Ellul on ODZ commission

A respected professional planner who has worked with the Planning Authority since 1994 will be replacing the controversial Elizabeth Ellul as chairperson of the Planning Authority’s planning commission, which is responsible for decisions on permits outside development zones (ODZ).

Martin Camilleri is known within planning circles for his rigour, and his promotion to the new role signals newly-appointed environment minister Aaron Farrugia’s resolve to address the PA’s credibility’s deficit and enhance its environmental credentials, especially with regards to decisions impacting on the ‘ODZ’.

Ellul, whose departure was reported on Tuesday, was the brains behind the rural policy rules which generated much controversy over the past years and was placed under ‘revision’ by former environment minister José Herrera after a MaltaToday probe. Yet so far, no outcome of this revision has ever been published.

She was also singled out for a potential conflict of interest due to the fact that her husband is himself a practising architect working on projects by big developers like Joe Portelli.

Martin Camilleri currently occupies the role of chairperson of the board responsible for the Regularisation Scheme, through which minor irregularities in urban areas can be regularised against payment, following an assessment. The decisions of this board have not generated any controversy.

Camilleri has worked within the PA since 1994 and worked as a case officer who assessed applications in Urban Conservation Areas for many years. He was also involved in the assessment of ODZ permits and major projects. In the past he also served as chairperson of the commission responsible for permits within the development zone, and also served deputy chairman of the Planning Authority board.

The appointment of Camilleri comes in the wake of the replacement of the Environment and Resources Authority’s CEO Louise Spiteri by architect Michelle Piccinino, who is also known to be more proactive in the defence of the environment.

Spiteri was appointed in 2018 while facing questions by MaltaToday on potential conflicts due to the fact that her husband Mariello Spiteri, who at that time was also a member of the PA’s planning commission, owned an architectural firm (EMDP) which also prepares Environmental Impact Assessments, which fall under ERA’s remit.

Back then, the ministry had seen no conflict in this because Spiteri’s role was of an “executive nature” with no bearing on the rigorous EIA process. Mariello Spiteri resigned from the planning commission last year.