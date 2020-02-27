menu

Coronavirus: lack of water prompts union to stop lectures at two MCAST institutes

Amid coronavirus concerns, the Malta Union of Teachers orders members at two MCAST institutes to stop lectures after water supply is cut off

kurt_sansone
27 February 2020, 12:15pm
by Kurt Sansone
MUT orders members at two institutes at MCAST's Paola campus to stop lectures after water supply to buildings was cut off
Academics from two MCAST institutes have been ordered to stop all lectures after the water supply to the buildings was cut off.

The Malta Union of Teachers issued the directive on Thursday and the lectures were stopped from 11:30am.

The directive impacts MUT members at all grades in the Institute of Community Services and the Institute of Business Management and Commerce, which are at the Paola campus.

The MUT said the directive will remain in force until the water supply returned back to normal.

“It is unacceptable that at MCAST there is a problem with the provision of basic services such as water in the circumstances prevalent in the country today,” the MUT said with reference to concerns over the coronavirus.

Health authorities have been urging people to adopt basic personal hygiene such as regular washing of hands with water and soap as a line of first defence against the coronavirus.

Schools re-opened today after the carnival holidays.

Zero tolerance 

The union said that the measure resulted in MUT stopping lessons in two institutes at MCAST where there were no water facilities or sanitary facilities. 

It insisted that it had zero tolerance for situations that did not provide adequate water amenities.

"We informed the education authorities that if we receive a report that no adequate water facilities are present at a school or similar institution, the union would be immediately interrupting and stopping lessons as has happened earlier this morning," it said, adding that it would be doing so to protect educators and students.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
