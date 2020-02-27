menu

Coronavirus: tourism stakeholders committee set up

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli sets up stakeholders committee to coordinate actions in view of coronavirus potential effects on industry

massimo_costa
27 February 2020, 2:41pm
by Massimo Costa
A committee of tourism industry stakeholders has been set up to coordinate action in light of the potential effects of coronavirus on the sector
A high-level working committee, made up of key stakeholders in the tourism sector, to coordinate action in light of the potential effects coronavirus can have on the industry, has been set up.

The Tourism Ministry said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that it was continuously monitoring the latest developments in relation to the spread of the COVID-19, in full consultation with the advice and direction being given by the central government’s Operational Committee.

“Whilst locally there is no cause for alarm and the situation remains under control and with no reported cases, it is prudent that we remain vigilant in terms of monitoring and in state of preparedness. Undoubtedly, we are aware that the situation might call for decisions that will leave an impact on the local economy, in particular the travel and tourism industry,” the ministry said.

“In this context, the ministry deems that by way of being proactive rather than reactive, we will join all forces within the ministry, together with main stakeholders in the industry for a more coordinated approach in our responsive measures.”

It said it had invited key stakeholders to form part of a high-level working committee within the ministry that would start meeting regularly and as deemed necessary. The committee shall be composed of a number of internal and external stakeholders and shall have the remit to take the necessary decisions and actions, in consultation with the relevant authorities within the government.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Facebook that she had set up the committee in view of recent developments related to coronavirus and the effects these could have on Malta’s tourism industry.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
