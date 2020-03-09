Coronavirus helpline for Maltese abroad set up

An international Covid-19 helpline has been set up to help Maltese citizens abroad in cases of emergency or if they require information on the coronavirus.

The helpline, which can be reached on +356 2204 2200, or by email at [email protected], was launched on Monday by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that, in view of the global spreading of Covid-19, it wished to inform that while there is no reason for alarm, Maltese citizens should follow the instructions that are regularly being issued by the pertinent authorities both locally and abroad.

The ministry said it is closely following the situation as it develops and is in constant contact and co-ordination with both Maltese embassies abroad and with the health authorities in Malta.

It added that while Malta’s diplomatic missions abroad will be assisting Maltese citizens who require assistance in areas affected by the coronavirus, the helpline can be used in cases of emergency or for obtaining more information in connection with Covid-19.

READ ALSO:

Coronavirus and oil feud send global shares plunging to worst levels since financial crisis

Coronavirus: Ryanair severely cuts flights to and from Italy

Worldwide, there have been over 110,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 3,800 people having died. Major outbreaks have occurred in central China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, France and Germany. In neighbouring Italy, 16 million people have been placed under quarantine, as the country battles to contain the virus which has infected 7,300 people.