Coronavirus: New measures affecting bus travellers

Anyone using buses to travel will be affected by a number of measures that the public transport service has implemented as precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

The measures:

• With immediate effect, standing passengers on board buses will not be allowed.

• Buses are cleaned every night — cleaning has intensified using chemicals instead of regular detergents.

• Personal hand sanitisers have been installed on wall-mounts in all Malta Public Transport facilities.

• All windows inside buses will stay open and air-conditioning systems will be switched off.

• Drivers will use a ‘no change’ policy — passengers are required to provide exact change when buying tickets.

The measures are in line with a government announcement on Friday that introduced more rigorous procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The 14-day mandatory quarantine has been extended to everyone entering Malta, regardless of the country they travel from.

Tourists and visitors coming to Malta will be checked at gateways for any symptoms before using public transport and other vehicles.

“Public transport is an essential service in our community. Bus drivers, mechanics, electricians, inspectors, and many others are working very hard to ensure that people can travel safely around Malta and Gozo. Therefore everyone’s cooperation is required, and people are kindly requested not to travel if they are feeling sick, and to follow quarantine procedures as indicated by the authorities,” a Malta Public Transport statement said on Friday.

