Coronavirus: Pilots's union says it is 'fully cooperating' with Air Malta to bring people home

Pilots have been instructed by their union to do their utmost to alleviate the suffering of Maltese nationals and residents stranded abroad by cooperating fully with Air Malta.

The Airline Pilots Association said it had reached out to Air Malta to help in crewing flights serving high risk destinations.

“This, places our captains and first officers on the frontline, serving our country’s interests as directed by the Maltese government, and in the best interests of our local community transporting critically essential supplies to Maltese hospitals.

“Whilst our members appreciate the higher risk of exposure in these circumstances, to their families and themselves, they continue serving selflessly so as to allow the country to achieve the desired results,” Alpa said.

The union said the national airline, all businesses and the country were passing through trying times but notwithstanding everyone must unit to achieve the best possible outcome.

“Alpa also thanks other unions and medical staff who relentlessly go about their duties, expediently and whilst demonstrating their untarnished professionalism,” the statement ended.