COVID-19 teleworkers put the strain on broadband

GO has reported a substantial increase in traffic across all networks – mobile, fixed telephony, broadband and TV – as Malta went into self-isolation and quarantine in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even international teleconferencing platforms such as Zoom and Teams have all experienced problems as the world went to work by staying home, due to the increased global demand for these facilities with which the providers themselves were unable to cope.

“Last weekend GO recorded an all-time record high in internet traffic,” the company told MaltaToday as more employees were told to work from home and make use of teleconferencing, services which require dependable broadband technology.

GO said that data traffic on the mobile network was also at an all-time record high last weekend, reaching more than twice the highest level of traffic registered in 2019. It has already increased network capacity where traffic trends in the past weeks have indicated areas of potential congestion in the future.

Indeed significant spikes in traffic were witnessed when people tune in to the daily press conferences streamed online dealing with the COVID-19 medical bulletins. “During the past week alone, voice traffic increased by 50% when compared to ‘business as usual’ traffic levels. We have also observed record usage of video-on-demand and our TV app, as more people are enjoying the rich content we have available,” the spokesperson said.

GO took the step to open up its app to the public, non-GO customers included, as well as giving customers free viewing of their GO Stars, premium channels, and video-on-demand.

GO has also received numerous bandwidth upgrade requests from larger organisations, as well as an increase for virtual PABX service requests.

The company has invested over €240 million in its network over the past 10 years to make it resilient enough to cope for such demand. “Situations such as this one turn out to be an opportunity to test and experience the real resiliency of the networks,” the company said, saying it has increased network capacity at Mater Dei and Boffa hospitals. “GO engineers are constantly monitoring the network to ensure its correct operation.

Likewise, Melita – another quad-play telecommunications firm – says that while the use of home internet had increased in recent days, this usage had so far remained well within the capabilities of its network, which continues to operate normally. “This continuity of service has been possible, thanks also to significant investments by Melita in both its mobile and fixed networks over recent years.”

Customers may even note some congestion if several people working from home in the same household and simultaneously accessing the internet through WiFi, as distinct from a direct internet connection. Melita provides a series of WiFi tips on its website.

“Customers who need further support and advice on this, or any other matter, are welcome to contact our customer care, which continues to be available 24/7, and online chat and Facebook messenger… although arrangements have also been put in place for call centre staff to work remotely in order to be able to continue providing support by phone,” Melita said.