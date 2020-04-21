Cut electricity, water bills by 50% immediately, PN demands

The PN has called for an immediate decrease in electricity, water and fuel tariffs in the light of the government health department’s COVID-19 stay-at-home instructions, coupled with the lowest international oil prices since 1983.

Opposition spokesman for energy and water conservation and managment Ryan Callus pointed out that despite these factors contributing to a fall in prices for utilities consumers and at the pumps, the Maltese were still paying the third highest fuel prices in the EU.

Accusing the government getting a “bad deal” and of betraying the interests of families to win favour with foreign energy companies, the PN said “with the record oil prices, the government now has no more excuses not to reduce tariffs by 50% and help families and businesses who are currently experiencing great difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.