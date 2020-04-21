menu

Cut electricity, water bills by 50% immediately, PN demands

PN accuses government of getting a bad deal with respect to to utilities and fuel tariffs.

matthew_agius
21 April 2020, 12:53pm
by Matthew Agius
THe PN has called for a 50% cut in electricity, water and fuel prices
THe PN has called for a 50% cut in electricity, water and fuel prices

The PN has called for an immediate decrease in electricity, water and fuel tariffs in the light of the government health department’s COVID-19 stay-at-home instructions, coupled with the lowest international oil prices since 1983.

Opposition spokesman for energy and water conservation and managment Ryan Callus pointed out that despite these factors contributing to a fall in prices for utilities consumers and at the pumps, the Maltese were still paying the third highest fuel prices in the EU. 

Accusing the government getting a “bad deal” and of betraying the interests of families to win favour with foreign energy companies, the PN said “with the record oil prices, the government now has no more excuses not to reduce tariffs by 50% and help families and businesses who are currently experiencing great difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
New evidence contradicts allegations that soldiers sabotaged migrant dinghy
National

New evidence contradicts allegations that soldiers sabotaged migrant dinghy
Kurt Sansone
Secret pushback? Timeline of the AFM’s rescue coordination of the returned migrant boat
National

Secret pushback? Timeline of the AFM’s rescue coordination of the returned migrant boat
Matthew Vella
Cut electricity, water bills by 50% immediately, PN demands
National

Cut electricity, water bills by 50% immediately, PN demands
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] 12 new cases of coronavirus, 24 more people have recovered
National

[WATCH] 12 new cases of coronavirus, 24 more people have recovered
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.