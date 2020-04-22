GWU disagrees with employers’ association’s call for idle public servants to receive pay cut

The General Workers’ Union has voiced its disagreement with the Malta Employers’ Association’s call for salary cuts for idle public servants.

On Wednesday, MEA called for an immediate reduction in utility rates, a review in assistance schemes, salary cuts for idle public workers and a bonus for healthcare workers in the light of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Workers in public service as well as the public sector are working hard in various areas having to carry out their own sacrifices for the public’s wellbeing,” the GWU said.

The union also pointed out that a number of workers are having to live and reside at hotels and apartments away from their families in order to provide services to society.

The GWU also pointed out that various workers in public service have not stopped working, with the union saying that for some hours have actually increase due to teleworking.

“The GWU believes government workers should be praised for their continual work, not unjustifiably punished,” the union said.

In a statement, MEA reiterated that its proposal was targeted at idle public-sector workers not all public-sector employees.

“MEA reiterated that its proposal was targeted at idle public-sector workers not all public-sector employees,” a statement read.

The association stood by its principle, that workers who have no work available, cannot be privileged and expect a full pay including allowances for giving nothing in return, while others in the private sector in a similar situation suffer from reduced income or face redundancy.

READ ALSO: Employers want salary cuts for idle public servants, bonus for healthcare workers