University of Malta to finally get land title on its campuses

The University of Malta will finally have title over lands it already administers in Valletta, Gozo, Marsaxlokk and Msida after the government announced it will be presenting a parliamentary resolution to effect the transfers.

Described as the "biggest investment the government has made in the university", the transfer includes the UOM campus in Gozo and the Junior College grounds in Msida.

Lands Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius said the Gozo campus covered more than 1,500sq.m and the Junior College in Msida covered more than 3,400sq.m. The university will also have title over its Valletta campus (the old university) and the Marsaxlokk campus, which contained a solar research lab and other laboratories.

Agius said the UOM had since partnered with primary health care so that a part of the campus in Marsaxlokk would be used as a clinic to serve the community.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said the majority of the Maltese already believed the land in question belonged to the UOM – even though in reality it was the property of the Lands Authority.

“Once the resolution is passed in parliament – a contract can be drawn. The government is in full agreement, that the University of Malta should have its autonomy, however, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Now, the university has the power to decide its own faith and create further assets for its students and the rest of the island going forward,” Bonnici said.

Transport Minister Ian Borg echoed Bonnici’s sentiment, adding that it was important for the university to have its own autonomy and owning the title to its campuses was an important aspect of this.

“This decision shows once again the government’s willingness to support the UOM and the belief that the University of Malta plays a fundamental role in Maltese society – this move will help put the university on equal footing with universities aboard,” Borg said.

UOM Rector Alfred Vella said this was a historic moment, describing the decision as a “gift”. Vella said the move would allow the university to create more opportunities for students.