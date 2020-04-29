Minister hits back at Cassola's claim he 'gifted' millions to Wied Inċita quarry operators

An Attard quarry where construction waste will be dumped has a longstanding permit to receive such material, the Environment Minister said as he shunned accusations of favouritism.

Aaron Farrugia said the Wied Inċita quarry is legally permitted to accept construction and demolition waste and no new license was issued.

The quarry was identified on Tuesday for the disposal of construction waste following an agreement reached between the government and operators to fix the price of dumping.

The reluctance of quarry owners to open up for construction waste created a situation where developers had nowhere to dump demolition and excavation waste. The issue came to a head this week when Infrastructure Malta ordered all road works to stop until a solution is found.

However, the opening of the Wied Inċita quarry was met with severe criticism from former AD chairperson Arnold Cassola, who accused government of gifting the quarry operator millions of euros despite an ongoing court case against the owner.

READ ALSO:

The quarry is in fact the subject of litigation filed by the Attard local council against the ministry and others, in which it is claimed, amongst other things, that the Wied Inċita quarry site is being illegally used for dumping.

The council had asked the courts to declare the structures already built on the site as having been built illegally, hold the defendants responsible for the damage caused to the valley and order them to stop dumping waste and expanding their footprint.

Cassola denounced the plans for the quarry as a “scam”, insisting that the operators were gifted millions despite illegalities on site.

“[Minister] Ian Borg and [Infrastructure Malta CEO] Frederick Azzopardi have manoeuvred in order to have the operators of an illegally operating quarry gifted multi-millions,” Cassola said in a statement released to the media on Wednesday.

Cassola said the land in question was mostly government owned and only on temporary emphytheusis, insisting the payment for the quarry dumping should benefit public coffers.

“This is another criminal deal with the blessing of the government, that is robbing the taxpayer, as the payment should be due to the government not to private companies that are operating quarries without regular permits, against which there are ongoing court proceedings regarding dust and air quality,” Cassola said.

But the Environment Minister rebutted the claims, insisting the Wied Inċita quarry has been operational for many years, pre-dating the establishment of the Planning Authority and the Environmental and Resources Authority.

Farrugia said the solution that was found to the construction and demolition waste issue was the result of extensive discussions that involved both the PA and ERA as regulators in the field.

“This was purposely done to ensure that any solution is in line with the relative regulatory requirements. The quarry in question is in fact legally permitted to accept construction and demolition waste and no new license is being issued,” he said.

Farrugia added this was not a case of ‘choosing’ this quarry to accept such waste but rather a matter that the license holders have now accepted to receive construction waste in line with valid permits they hold.

Farrugia said the court case filed by the Attard council is still ongoing and therefore did not have any regulatory impact at this stage.

“This means that existing permits are still fully valid at law. Clearly the regulatory authorities shall be ensuring that construction and demolition waste will be accepted and handled by the operator within the permitted boundaries… I should reiterate that the acceptance of construction and demolition waste has been long permitted at this quarry,” he said.