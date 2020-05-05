Police say Europol assistance in Caruana Galizia investigation ‘never ceased’

Updated at 7:10 pm with Matthew Caruana Galizia reaction

Police have said that Europol’s role in the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has never ceased.

The statement came as a reaction to the Committee to Protect Journalists’ call to the Attorney General, calling on Europol to set up a joint investigation team to support judicial proceedings linked to the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

“Europol’s role started in the initial stages of the investigation and continues to this day,” the police said.

The police also said that a number of people have been arraigned as part of the investigation.

The letter, signed by 11 NGOs working on press freedom, said it was “deeply concerned that legal proceedings around the murder have not yet delivered full justice for Caruana Galizia or her family.”

The NGOs said that Europol’s involvement could provide valuable support and help secure a successful result in the case. It sights that in Slovakia, Europol assistance was praised for its “contribution to the legal proceedings in the case of murdered journalist Jan Kuciak.”

Former Tumas Group head and alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech was arrested while trying to flee the country aboard his yacht ‘Gio’ in November. Fenech has since also claimed that he has recordings and a contract implicating former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

Three people, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have also been charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

‘More government disinformation’ – Matthew Caruana Galizia

Matthew Caruana Galizia has denied the statement by police, calling it “more government disinformation”.

He said that the press freedom organizations called for Malta to start and join what’s called a ‘Joint Investigation Team’.

The joint investigation team would stem from a formal agreement between European police forces to cooperate.

“Europol agents are involved in the forensic side of investigations in Malta but that doesn't mean that the investigations are working successfully across borders,” Caruana Galizia said in a Facebook post.

He also said that Malta only has one officer trained in investigating money laundering, “and he's the same officer who allowed Keith Schembri to escape justice.”

For cooperation between European police forces to happen efficiently, he said that the Attorney General should file the formal request.

“There's only one reason he wouldn't want to do this: to continue protecting Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and the other people who conspired with Yorgen Fenech,” Caruana Galizia said.