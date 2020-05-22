COVID-19: This is how funeral masses will take place

Funeral masses can start being held from today after health restrictions were lifted, although these will be limited to open-air celebrations inside cemeteries or on the church parvis if this is big enough.

On Friday the Curia issued a set of directives that will be effective immediately. The directives were agreed upon between the bishops and the health authorities.

The Curia said the directives were intended to protect the health of persons attending the mass while also allowing churchgoers to give a dignified sendoff to their beloved.

The guidelines apply to funeral masses since restrictions on other church celebrations remain in force.

Funeral mass guidelines: