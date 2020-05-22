Sludge dumped on Gżira reservoir is from flood relief tunnels - ERA

Works in Gżira during which sludge was dumped on the roof of a reservoir were related to the flood relief tunnels, the Environment and Resources Authority said.

Enforcement officers from ERA went on site to investigate the incident after the ongoing works were flagged by residents.

It transpired that the works were related to the National Flood Relief Project, where part of the tunnel was blocked due to a mechanical malfunction.

Officers on site confirmed the material was sediment and no foul smell was detected, ERA said. As a result of the malfunction the sediment had to be taken out of the tunnels by means of dump bucket loaders.

The material is being temporarily stored on site until it drains from water, ERA said, adding it will continue monitoring the situation.

The NFRP consists of a network of large underground tunnels, capable of draining flood water into the sea. The reservoir in Gżira was constructed as part of the project and can hold up to 10,000 cubic metres of rain water run-off.