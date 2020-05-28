€1.5 million project underway to make busy Paceville junction safer

Works are currently underway on the busy Gort Street roundabout junction in Paceville to make the road safer for traffic,

The project, which entails an investment of €1.5 million, is aimed an improving safety and access and the central junction.

In a visit to the site on Thursday, Transport Minister Ian Borg said the project would not only consider safety but also facilities for sustainable and public transport, as well as pedestrians.

"Our infrastructural commitment doesn’t stop; it cannot stop because we have a lot to deliver and to implement to witness a tangible improvement in the quality of life of people. Here we have another example of a holistic project which will not only consider the efficiency and safety of vehicles, but also facilities for sustainable means of transport, public transport users and pedestrian use," Borg said.

"Another €1.6 million investment is underway nearby, at the St Andrew’s Road Junction, while last year we implemented another project a little further down in Spinola and in the future we will be implementing a multimillion investment on the Pembroke-St Julian’s connection project,” the minister highlighted.

The Gort Street junction project includes safer roundabout approach lanes, better spaces for sustainable means of transport and new bus lay-bys accommodating more than one bus. The footpaths leading to the bus stops were rebuilt while the pedestrian crossings will also be built again.

The project will also see the construction of new underground services and the installation of a lighting system for carriageways and footpaths.