Updated | Malta will not take in Captain Morgan migrants, Europa II heads in for crew change

A tourist ferry boat chartered by the Maltese government to hold asylum seekers rescued at sea to prevent them from claiming asylum in Malta, is heading into Maltese territorial waters.

A Home Affairs ministry source played down concerns about a protest onboard the boat, and said the Europa II was heading in for a crew change.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday said the migrants aboard the Captain Morgan’s ferry boat Europa II, which is being used as an offshore holding centre for migrants, was sailing back to Malta amidst an apparent protest by the rescued people detained aboard. The Armed Forces of Malta have been informed of the situation.

Government sources minimised claims that the migrants had threatened the crew after spending over five weeks detained on the vessel. Recent inclement weather in the last weeks had contributed to the malaise aboard the Europa II.

Online vessel AIS trackers show that the vessel is currently underway doing just under 6 knots on a course of 294°, heading towards il-Hofriet in Delimara.

The migrants aboard were rescued at sea between April 30 and May 7. On April 30, the Maltese government arranged for the transfer of 57 people rescued the day before by a private fishing vessel to the Europa II, a 34.75m tourist ferry boat owned by Captain Morgan Cruises Ltd.

They are being held there ostensibly for health reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 19, a man sent a Facebook post to the nongovernmental organization Alarm Phone, which runs a hotline for boats in distress in the Mediterranean, saying he is on board the Europa II and described the increasing despair in the “water prison.”

He said that some people had attempted suicide and that “anxiety, resentment, and depression have increased … this has made our health condition worse. Also due to lack of full health care, there’s been an outbreak of skin diseases … there is lack of care when it comes to food. Hunger strikes have started and we’re in a deplorable state. We have no means of communication to reflect our [condition] to the outside world.”