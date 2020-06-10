menu

Remax offices vandalised with graffiti over St Julian’s Nola Café outrage

Property supremoes whose outdoor café permit raised residents’ ire have been left with an ungenerous description on their doors

matthew_vella
10 June 2020, 11:15am
by Matthew Vella
Avert your eyes: this is really offensive...

A St Julian’s café operated by real estate agency Remax had its front door vandalised after incurring residents’ outrage for an outdoor eating platform over car parking spaces.

The backlash against Nola Café came over the loss of parking, including slots for people with disabilities.

The graffiti could not have been more insulting: employing both the unfortunate and offensive-to-women c-word, and the more potent Maltese slur for ‘sperm’, arguably the lexicon’s quintessential descriptor for someone whose actions provoke intense hatred.

The Remax front door in Ta' Xbiex was also vandalised

Mayor Albert Buttigieg had called for the boycott of the café, but has condemned the vandalism, saying it was “not acceptable”.

“Although my opinion on the platform is clear, I condemn this vandalism. It is not the way to get your way,” he said in a Facebook post. 

In May, Nola Café obtained a Lands Authority permit for the platform just one month after the Environment Ombudsman had ordered its removal.

Angry residents  blocked workers from putting up the structure which took up five parking spaces and lies over two water culverts as well as a sewage manhole.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
