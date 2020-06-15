menu

Home Affairs ministry terminates Lawrence Cutajar’s government consultancy role

Ministry states decision to terminate Lawrence Cuatajr’s contract stems from magistrate Rachel Montebello’s decision to order an investigation into allegations that he tipped off Melvin Theuma on money laundering investigation

karl_azzopardi
15 June 2020, 8:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar
Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar

Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar’s consultancy job with the government has been terminated, the Home Affairs Ministry has said.

Cutajar was given a consultancy job with the ministry in January after resigning from police commissioner.

His consultancy role had already been suspended after he was mentioned in court during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech last week.

The ministry’s decision to terminate Cutajar’s consultancy role comes after Magistrate Rachel Montebello’s decision to order an investigation into court testimony that shows how the former police chief tipped off middleman Melvin Theuma on active investigations.

READ ALSO: Yorgen Fenech told associate that ‘Biglee’ was Chris Cardona’s middleman in Daphne murder

Inspector Keith Arnaud had said that the police were already investigating Cutajar.

According to testimony given by Theuma and this evening by his confidante, Edgar Brincat, known as il-Ġojja, Cutajar had informed the middleman that he was under investigation for the murder of Caruana Galizia and also the subject of a money laundering probe.

READ ALSO: Magistrate orders investigation into former police chief Lawrence Cutajar

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Home Affairs ministry terminates Lawrence Cutajar’s government consultancy role
National

Home Affairs ministry terminates Lawrence Cutajar’s government consultancy role
Karl Azzopardi
Valletta Ferry Service resumes operations on Tuesday
National

Valletta Ferry Service resumes operations on Tuesday
Karl Azzopardi
Magistrate orders investigation into former police chief Lawrence Cutajar
National

Magistrate orders investigation into former police chief Lawrence Cutajar
Matthew Agius / Kurt Sansone
FIAU flagged 61 cases of suspected money laundering to the police
National

FIAU flagged 61 cases of suspected money laundering to the police
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.