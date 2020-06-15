Home Affairs ministry terminates Lawrence Cutajar’s government consultancy role

Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar’s consultancy job with the government has been terminated, the Home Affairs Ministry has said.

Cutajar was given a consultancy job with the ministry in January after resigning from police commissioner.

His consultancy role had already been suspended after he was mentioned in court during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech last week.

The ministry’s decision to terminate Cutajar’s consultancy role comes after Magistrate Rachel Montebello’s decision to order an investigation into court testimony that shows how the former police chief tipped off middleman Melvin Theuma on active investigations.

Inspector Keith Arnaud had said that the police were already investigating Cutajar.

According to testimony given by Theuma and this evening by his confidante, Edgar Brincat, known as il-Ġojja, Cutajar had informed the middleman that he was under investigation for the murder of Caruana Galizia and also the subject of a money laundering probe.

