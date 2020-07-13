No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight, while the number of active cases remain five, the latest figures released by the Health Ministry show.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 660 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 456 swab tests were carried out, with a grand total of 107,622 tests having been administered so far on the island.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 13•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

The Health Ministry said that for any persons with queries regarding symptoms, or related to appointments at swabbing centres, should call 111.

On Sunday, Health Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter thanking the island for it’s “continued cooperation” in keeping Malta safe.