Lawrence Gonzi expected to attend today's PN executive committee meeting

Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi is expected to attend a meeting of the PN executive this evening.

Gonzi told Times of Malta that he would support any construction proposal to resolve the crisis within the Nationalist Party, triggered after party leader Adrian Delia lost the confidence of the majority of his MPs.

On Monday, President George Vella said that, despite having confirmed that Delia had lost a no confidence vote, he would not be removing him from Opposition leader because he remained the leader of the largest Opposition party in Parliament.

The PN's executive will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss a way forward.

Gonzi, who was prime minister and PN leader from 2004 to 2013, told the newspaper that we would be supportive of a proposal for an open and fair leadership contest.

He said he would, however, oppose any proposal aimed at punishing MPs who had exercised their democratic right to oppose Delia.

He highlighted that he expected “persons of integrity and rectitude” to stand up to be counted at this current crucial juncture.

Gonzi is entitled to participate in today’s meeting because, as a former leader of the party, he is a permanent members of its executive committee.

He said that he would be emphasising the committee's collective duty to solve the current situation as a matter of priority, in the interest of the party and of Malta.

Following the President's decision yesterday, Delia said that he would ascertain that every MP who breached the PN's statute "paid for they actions." He did not give details of what disciplinary action, if any, he was planning.