Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable, the police said on Friday evening.

The middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder is in intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital, 72 hours after he suffered life-threatening injuries, which appear to have been self-inflicted.

Theuma, who was found bleeding inside his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday night, sustained injuries to his left hand, abdomen and throat. He was subsequently operated upon.

Medical sources have said that the injuries he sustained, and the angles of the stab wounds, indicated he had self-harmed, Times of Malta reported today. This confirms the police's initial statements that the preliminary indications were that Theuma had attempted suicide.

Theuma’s vocal cords were also damaged in the incident, with the newspaper’s sources saying he is wearing a neck brace, with pipes coming out of the wounds.

Unable to speak, Theuma was reported to be trying to communicate using facial gestures, with other sources saying he was given a pen and paper to write, although it was not known if anything was written or if what he wrote could be understood.

Doctors have said that the coming days will be critical in terms of his medical condition, and would determine if he is going to pull through or not.