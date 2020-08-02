15 new cases of COVID-19, including two from a Paceville cluster

Malta has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus, including two from a Paceville cluster, the health authorities said.

The new cases also include four people who form part of the Santa Venera feast cluster. The rest of the cases are sporadic and contact tracing is ongoing.

The health authorities did not give details on the Paceville cluster.

One recovery was reported.

The figures released on Sunday bring the total number of active cases to 185.

In the past 24 hours, 1,418 swab tests were carried out.

The authorities said that most of the new cases did not go to work when symptoms emerged.

Malta has seen a spike in cases after all restrictions were lifted. The sudden surge has prompted government to reintroduce limitations on mass events in a bid to mitigate against the risk of contagion.

However, government stopped short of banning mass events outright.

A hotel pool party and the Santa Venera feast were the primary cause of the current spike in cases.