Matthew Caruana Galizia asks unknown source with information on Keith Schembri calls to get in touch

Matthew Caruana Galizia has appealed to an unknown individual who had contacted his mother in April 2017 to get in touch.

The unknown source appears to have contacted Daphne Caruana Galizia in the run up to the 2017 election with “information about phone calls received by Keith Schembri and others”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Matthew Caruana Galizia appealed to this individual to get in touch via secure communication platforms Threema or Signal.

It is unclear what information this individual allegedly had on Schembri, who was then Joseph Muscat’s powerful chief of staff.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October 2017 but the plot to kill her was hatched around March that year.

Businessman Yorgen Fenech has been charged with masterminding the murder, and three men are accused of planting and detonating the bomb that killed the journalist.

According to court testimony given by pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma, Fenech had asked him to contract the hitmen to eliminate Caruana Galizia.

However, as soon as the election was called, Fenech told Theuma to put the murder plan on hold. It was reignited after the election result was known, when an inebriated Fenech called Theuma and told him to go ahead with it.

Theuma has claimed in court that Schembri kept Fenech abreast of developments in the murder investigation but has shied away from implicating Schembri directly in the murder.

Schembri and Fenech were close friends with the former chief of staff admitting that he was ready to pass through fire for Fenech.

When testifying in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry last week, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo described Schembri as a powerful individual who led a “shadow government”.

Schembri had been outed by Daphne Caruana Galizia as having set up a company in Panama, along with former minister Konrad Mizzi.

Although Mizzi had been stripped by Muscat of his ministerial portfolio, no action was ever taken against Schembri.

Schembri only resigned from his senior government post last November, shortly after Fenech’s arrest when fingers were pointing at linkages with the Caruana Galizia murder.

Schembri was arrested for 48 hours but later released. No charges were pressed although lead investigator Keith Arnaud had told the court that Schembri was under investigation for homicide and tampering with evidence.