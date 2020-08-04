menu

16 new COVID-19 cases, five linked to Santa Venera feast

16 new coronavirus cases found overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 215

laura_calleja
4 August 2020, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja
The ministry said that five of today’s cases formed part of the Santa Venera feast cluster
16 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that five of today’s cases formed part of the Santa Venera feast cluster, two formed part of the Paceville cluster, five cases were related to previously known cases, while the remainder were sporadic. 

No new patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 215. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 666 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,502 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 133,105 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

